Wheat gets sacked

Moisture soaked some of the driest of the winter wheat-growing regions and reduced speculation in the markets. However, most rain will be too late to help the crop. Cheap Russian wheat is working its way through the pipeline, adding downward pressure to a brutal month for both Chicago and Kansas City wheat.

