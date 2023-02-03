Orange Juice Catches on Fire

Frozen concentrated OJ has become the hottest game in town among investors and speculators, at least among the commodities staples Americans depend on. The meteoric rise of the liquid gold accompanied the smallest crop in almost 90 years because of a combination of frost damage, hurricanes, and the continued plague of the citrus greening disease. That disease, spread by a psyllid in the air, has been expanding since 2004. The psyllids suck the sap from the orange trees, depriving them of water and nutrients. The two major hurricanes, Ian and Nicole, knocked the harvest to the ground and left many growers fruitless for two seasons. Friday’s high of $2.45 per pound was an all-time record.

