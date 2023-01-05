Beginning in 2023, Iowa families and businesses will pay lower taxes as a result of House File 2317 enacted during the 2022 legislative session.

The legislation included a reduction in personal income tax rates, a procedure to reduce corporate income tax rates and numerous other taxpayer-friendly changes.

Chelsea Nunn is a tax manager at the Dubuque business.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.