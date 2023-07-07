Global burning: New normal?

Record high temperatures, floods, forest fires and dire predictions of more to come dominated weather reports all week. Well-respected organizations from across the globe, both private and public, reported a “hottest day” on record or the hottest day for the earth in several hundred years. Most climatologists predict the severe drought will worsen. Scientists continue to warn that a drastic and rapid decline in the release of greenhouse gasses, especially carbon dioxide and methane, is the only hope of stabilizing our climate. Neither of the by far largest emitters — China and the U.S. — seem to be making the progress needed to achieve those crucial reductions.

