Wheat Drops as Putin Waffles

The week began with a fast and furious rally in wheat prices in response the President Putin’s warning that Russia would halt grain shipmits from Ukraine through the black sea. After jumping over 75 cents per bushel in response, wheat made a U-turn falling 75 cents as Putin tempered his threat stating his halt would not be enforced immediately by his military but only if further negotiations didn’t resolve concerns.

