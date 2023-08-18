We were a “one café” town. Not only did my hometown not have a stop light, but it only had one café at a time. You ate there even if you didn’t like the food because it was the only option. This very much describes the recent downgrading of U.S. bonds. The world might not like them, but they are still their best option.

On Aug. 1, Fitch, one of the three main credit rating agencies, downgraded U.S. government debt to its second-highest rating, AA+. Their reasons were an expected economic weakening during the next three years and “a high and growing general debt burden.” No one was surprised because Fitch announced in June that they were considering it and, frankly, had been threatening a downgrade for years.

Recommended for you

Tags