Double trouble from hurricanes

A new study released in the journal “Nature Climate Change” last week predicts consecutive hurricanes and other tropical storms will occur more frequently. The study out of Princeton University concludes that as the earth warms further from burning fossil fuels, intense storms are more likely to occur together in the same regions. The two-punch combination of Hurricane Ida and Nicolas in Louisiana, and series of four hurricanes in Florida in 2004, are examples of what the researchers expect to happen more often. Although the study did not forecast more storms overall would occur, it did suggest the size and frequency of the storms would get worse.

