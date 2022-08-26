Cup of Joe Jumps Higher

Your morning fix just became richer. Dry conditions in Brazil are expected to continue through the end of the year. Analysts have blamed the drought on La Nina weather conditions in addition to global warming. Brazil produces the most popular Arabica type coffee, whereas Vietnam produces the Robusta crop. Arabica coffee for September delivery perked up by roughly 20 cents this week, closing at $2.38 per pound.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.