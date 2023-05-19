Grains drop on supply, better weather

Planting progressed, the U.S. dollar strengthened and China canceled some U.S. corn purchases. All of which continued downward price pressure on corn, wheat and soybeans. Roughly 65% of corn and 49% of beans have already been planted this spring. Russia consented to extend the agreement that allows export of wheat and corn through the Black Sea, a complication of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The extension scared away many buyers who had been accumulating grain with the expectation supplies would be trapped at Ukrainian ports.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.