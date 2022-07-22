U.S. boils, Europe bakes

Last week began with reports of continued record temperatures in North America and much of Europe. Great Britain’s mercury topped 109 degrees Fahrenheit, causing hundreds of deaths, melting roads and airstrips, and buckling railroad tracks. Wildfires torched more than a million acres in France, Portugal, Spain, and Italy. Scientists have attributed the heat and fires, as well as last week’s floods in Germany, to global warming. Temperatures of more than 100 were reported in most of the U.S. and threatened crops and cattle. Climatologists have described a positive feed-back loop in which the hotter it gets, the more people use air conditioners, which warms temperatures even more.

