Two Kings Unthroned

The two biggest commodity markets as determined by dollar value traded were the two to tumble the most this week. Crude, the world’s king of commodities, had been over $130 per barrel in March of ’22. It had a bounce up toward $82.00 on Tuesday but plunged more than $9.00 by Thursday. Fears of a covid-slowed China economy was seen as one cause. Improved relations between President Biden and Saudi Arabia played a role as well.

