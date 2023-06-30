Acreage report sparks soybean fireworks

Beans surged on Friday morning after the USDA reports on planted acreage and stockpiles. Both the planted acreage and stocks were below expectations for beans, and corn acreage was above the pre-released guesses. Thunderstorms hit some of the driest areas in the Corn Belt, providing much needed drinks just in time to improve pollination prospects. So, the crop report data added to the price negativity of weather and other supply and demand factors. Most of the Southwest where more wheat is grown continues to be under severe drought. That, coupled with record high temps, has caused low river and reservoir levels.

Recommended for you