Crops planted with half of U.S. acres in drought

A virtual explosion in corn, beans, wheat and oats occurred at week’s end after making a dramatic upward u-turn on Thursday. The buying was based on hot, dry weather in the Eastern Corn Belt and dire 10-day forecasts of more to come. Blistering heat in Texas and Louisiana, along with plenty of reds and oranges on the U.S. Drought Monitor map, drove grain users and investors to suddenly become aggressive buyers. The three-day weekend for Juneteenth might have magnified volatility, as buyers rushed to get what they could while markets were still open.