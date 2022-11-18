Crude Swings as Missiles Hit Poland

Two missiles, initially thought to be launched by Russia, crossed into Poland on Tuesday. Two people were killed. Since Poland is a NATO member and the U.S. and other military allies were obligated and prepared to defend Poland militarily, the origin of the missiles was of extreme concern. Crude spiked higher on this news but, on Wednesday, Polish investigators determined the hit was actually a Ukrainian accident and crude resumed its sharp down trend. Bantering between Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and western nations about who launched the missiles dominated prices a second time, but by week's end the consensus pushed crude and its products sharply lower.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.