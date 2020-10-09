News in your town

Twitter tightens limits on candidates ahead of U.S. election

High court won't consider appeal of Dubuque man convicted of domestic assault

Food giveaway to be held this weekend in Dubuque

Judge extends order blocking release of Wisconsin businesses with COVID-19-positive staff

Man featured on 'Tiger King' charged with animal cruelty

64 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 12 each in Delaware, Jackson counties

Nurses, at-risk groups could see coronavirus vaccine by end of year, Fauci says

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday)

Authorities: Intoxicated woman injured when vehicle rolls between Platteville, Belmont

Former local principal dies of COVID-19, family says

Germany's Merkel discusses virus surge in cities; cases explode around the world

Newest Dubuque mural pays homage to late Supreme Court justice

Dubuque County health officials release information on ages of those with COVID-19

TH EXCLUSIVE: Publishing company to bring up to 50 new jobs to Dubuque

Police: Dubuque woman tried to stab fiance, had knife in jail

National tennis trailblazer inspires during Women Lead Change Dubuque Conference

82 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 15 more in Delaware County