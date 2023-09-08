Beef prices march higher

November feeder cattle futures rallied to $2.60 per pound this week reaching new all-time highs. The cattle herd has been consistently shrinking the past few years due primarily to droughts and tough weather conditions, along with a myriad of other reasons. This ever-shrinking supply has fed a cash cattle/futures market a steady diet of bullish data to keep prices climbing for the better part of two years.

