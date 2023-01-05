bt john gonner new

John Gonner

 SYSTEM

There is no doubt, 2022 was a bad year for investment returns. It was especially bad because while stocks entered a bear market (down more than 20%) bonds also were having the worst year in many respects.

This is a nasty and unusual occurrence. If you look at each time the stock market was down in the past four decades, the bond market was positive every time. When stocks had a three-year bear market in 2000-2002 (technology bubble bursting and 9/11) where stocks declined by a total of 38%, the bond market was up each of those years by an average of 10% per year.

John Gonner is president and chief executive officer of First Community Trust in Dubuque.

