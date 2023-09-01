Jobs added for August but revised lower for June-July

Employers added 187,000 jobs in August according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This beat estimates of 170,000 that economists had going into the report by a small margin. However, the July jobs estimate was reduced by 30,000 taking it down to 157,000 and the June estimate was reduced by 80,000 to 105,000 making it the smallest monthly gain since December 2020. This is after the June number, which was originally reported to be 209,000 jobs, was reduced by 24,000 last month making for a total revision lower of 104,000 jobs from what was originally reported.

