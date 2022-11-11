War Commodities Tumble as Russia Retreats

Wheat and natural gas, two commodities closely associated with the war in Ukraine, took a sharp drop midweek. Ukraine President Zelensky offered “genuine peace talks” and President Putin began pulling troops out of Rherson, a city viewed as important because it has been held by Russia since the early days of the invasion. Troop withdrawal there has been viewed as a sign Russia is losing the war.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.