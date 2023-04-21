Platinum popular for reducing pollution

New pollution regulations, including proposals by President Biden, will create a demand for platinum group metals. The platinum group, which includes palladium, is used in catalytic converters. Most petroleum fueled cars and trucks have catalytic converters to remove carbon monoxide from emissions.

