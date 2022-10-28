Turkeys Explode

Early birds have been flocking to the grocery to buy a turkey before the price skyrockets even further. Turkeys are now at the highest price they’ve ever been. Avian “bird” flu, supply chain delays, and general inflation have been cited as causes for the price jump. The cost of an average 16 lb. turkey was $24 last year; it’s at $32 so far this season. The USDA has reported that 6% of the turkey supply was carved out when 47 million turkeys and chickens died from the flu. The deaths include birds that were slaughtered to prevent the disease from spreading. Some shoppers are substituting Thanksgiving day hams or beef, which could support hog and cattle prices, at least temporarily.

