Inflation Sinks on Lower Fuel and Clothing Costs

Both the monthly consumer and producer (PPI) inflation gauges rose less than expected this week. The consumer (CPI) index rose only 8.5%, compared to a 9.1% rise in June. The rise in energy components declined along with clothing, foods, and new vehicles. Monthly, retail prices were unchanged from June to July for the first time in 25 months. The CPI tends to be a lagging indicator, so there is little guarantee that the rate of inflation has turned downward. Stock index futures rallied on the reports, but precious metals showed little change. As of Friday afternoon, the price of December gold was $1,818, while September silver traded at $20.80 per ounce.

