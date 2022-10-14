Inflation Roars Upward

Thursday morning, the U.S. released the Consumer Price Index. It indicated an 8.2% rise for the past 12 months. The core increase, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 6.6% from last September, the largest increase since August 1982. Shelter and groceries were among the hottest components, with a key measure of housing prices hitting a 40-year high. Rental rates and higher interest rates on mortgages contributed to that increase. Candy—which will see Halloween demand for the next couple of weeks—was one of the leading items on the up list, whereas gasoline was on the weaker side. Lumber futures made a two-week high that is in line with the housing sector. The rise in inflation will probably keep our Federal Reserve on track for raising interest rates.

