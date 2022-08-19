Water Wars Worsening

Major rivers continue to run dry in Europe and our Western U.S. Now attention has suddenly turned to the Yangtze, China’s longest river. The world’s most populist nation and major U.S. trading partner is experiencing the worst heat wave on record and the lowest water levels as well. Crop production is severely threatened while difficulty in shipping crops and industrial commodities has caused a state of emergency. Some cities are turning to cloud-seeding in hope of relief.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.