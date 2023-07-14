Hokey Pokey Wednesday WASDE report

The July 2023 edition of the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate (WASDE) was released this week and double-digit losses in corn and soybean futures immediately followed it. However, the right hand the bulls took out on Wednesday following the report was put back in on Thursday as both markets bounced back erasing the losses from the day prior. A flash sale of soybeans to Mexico and the potential of one last round of adverse weather through the end of July for corn production was enough to erase the perceived bearishness of the July WASDE report.

Recommended for you