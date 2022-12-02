Freight Strike Derailed

Republican and Democratic congressional leaders, followed by the Senate’s approval, averted the disastrous rail strike. A freeze on rail transportation could have crippled the US economy by interrupting the supply chain of commodities across the country. President Biden brokered the deal, which included a 24% pay raise for workers spread out over 5 years. He signed the legislation early on Friday. Bulk agricultural, energy, industrial, and mining products, as well as finished manufactured goods, will continue to roll across the U.S.A.

