Grains fired higher by drought fears

A drop in crop condition ratings, especially in Iowa and Illinois, triggered more midweek buying of corn and beans. Young, parched plants are being threatened during the early development stage. While there is time for most crops to catch up if timely rains fall, no major relief is in sight. Stories abound of reservoirs, wells, rivers and canals that are needed for transportation continuing to be affected. Wheat rallied briefly as Russia’s expected production has waned, thus removing extra supply that could hurt demand for U.S. wheat.

