"Hey, big boy, you be the end of the rope."

Coach Maples let us play tug-of-war a few times in PE class. Being a chubby kid with strong legs, the team captain usually put me on the end of the rope. Right now, stock investors and the Federal Reserve are in a tug-of-war, and I'm just hoping the economy has strong legs.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.