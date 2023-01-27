Traders High on Coffee and Sugar

Coffee and sugar prices were the most energized commodities out of all agricultural markets this week. Better demand, reflected by stronger U.S. GDP, stimulated buying from speculators. Global demand, which is also on the mend, helped Arabica coffee futures gain ground. Weather problems in South and Central America have caused coffee stockpiles to remain low. Sugar prices will now largely depend on India’s sugar production, which will be affected by weather there.

