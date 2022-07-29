Wheat and gas swing with Ukraine blockades

Both the wheat and natural gas markets were like a political football game. Prices exploded, then crashed then exploded again as agreements were formed and broken regarding imports and exports in Ukraine. As of today, Russia is drastically cutting natural gas Nord Stream pipeline exports to Europe by 80%, creating a shortage and sharp rise in prices there.

