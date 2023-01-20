More Gas, Lower Prices

Lower natural gas prices should provide a break for homeowners and industrial users, such as fertilizer producers or electricity generators. The mild, somewhat warm winter so far has left both the U.S and European storage much larger than had been expected. The war in Ukraine along with the anticipated Russian gas supplies shut-off have had surprising effects. There have been substantial conservation efforts and world-wide attempts to increase production and storage in preparation for shortages, but they never occurred. Gas has crashed from a high of $10.00 per thousand BTUs during the peak of panic-buying to a low this week below $3.25. The savings to the consumer may not reflect such a dramatic decline, but the overall trend is noticeable. Regrettably for auto drivers, unleaded gasoline has been increasing sharply since a low in December.

