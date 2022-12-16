COVID Returns, China Descends

The world’s second largest, but struggling, economy has suddenly relapsed into a tsunami of COVID that is expected to infect as many as 800 million people. Every aspect of their lives may be affected, including an immediate stress on the supply chain and concurrent commodity prices that could be dramatic. Inflation might be stimulated, but temporary declines in demand for many commodities could accompany pockets of price increases if goods are hoarded like in previous outbreaks. Infections are rising in the U.S. and will probably rise further with holiday travel and visiting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.