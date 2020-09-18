News in your town

Record 113 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Sheriff's department, ag group raising awareness of traffic safety during harvest

Day of Peace events will span next 2 weeks in Dubuque

China flies 18 warplanes near Taiwan during US envoy's visit

US banning use of WeChat, TikTok for national security

Jo Daviess County Sheriff warns county about possible phone scam

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday)

Virus clusters at French universities give Europe a lesson

Trump heats up culture war in appeal to Wisconsin voters

Flashback Friday: Removal of Town Clock begins 50 years ago

Tri-state communities debate whether to allow trick-or-treating

White House task force returns Dubuque County to 'red zone' again; Delaware County remains red zone as well

Chamber speaker: COVID-19 will have major impact on economy for years to come