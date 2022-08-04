There are more than 32.5 million small businesses in the U.S., with at least hundreds of thousands more opening each year. This isn’t just about me. This is about all of us who take a chance on following our dream of opening a small business.

If I can encourage even one person who is thinking about following his or her dream, it will be worth the transparency and the vulnerability that writing this story will take.

Nicole Hutchison, PT, CSCS, is a health coach, integrative nutrition coach and owner/CEO of Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions

