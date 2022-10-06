The excitement that comes with starting something new can be exhilarating, yet maintaining that energy and a healthy work-life balance for the long haul can be difficult.
The long hours and commitment might seem easy in the beginning, yet the ongoing demands of your time and energy to see your project through can be exhausting. Life falls out of balance, tipping the scales too much toward one part of your world and missing out on others.
Whether you are creating a new business startup, you’re starting a position with a new company, you’ve been promoted or you have an idea for a new product or service within your existing business, consider FOCUS to help set yourself up for success.
F. Flexibility
Life is a balancing act, and balance requires constant adjustments to stay upright. If we consider our mental, emotional, spiritual and physical needs, neglecting any area or over-focusing on another for too long will certainly negatively impact our lives.
This loss of balance creates chaos in our lives and in our relationships, disrupting our overall health and wellness and our ability to be our best selves at home or at work. As our life circumstances change, being flexible in our self-care needs in each area of life will build resiliency to help us meet life challenges with greater balance.
O. Optimism
An optimistic outlook often is assumed to be inherently beneficial, but let’s be clear. Optimism is different than wishful thinking. Optimism considers the possible positives and negatives more objectively, yet chooses not to dwell too much on the negative. Optimism allows us to visualize our dreams coming true, boosting our resolve to not give up when the going gets tough.
C. Creativity
Occasionally taking a step back from what we are focused on can help us to see things from a new perspective, sparking creative thinking and new ideas. Engaging in activities we enjoy, spending time with friends and family, going outside for some fresh air — experimenting to discover what expands our energy will give us options we can use when we feel our energy waning.
U. Unwavering belief
Being solid in our vision of what we want and why is imperative. There will be challenges and there will be moments of doubt. Being specific in what we’re choosing to spend our time and energy on and why, and finding ways to consistently keep this at the forefront of our thinking will help us to maintain motivation through it all.
S. Self-Awareness
Taking time for self-reflection can help us to better understand who we are as individuals and what is important to us, bringing greater clarity and purpose to how we choose to spend our time and energy. Recognizing our strengths and weaknesses, how we feel about ourselves and how we relate to the world around us will help us to be more mindful of our choices. As we are always learning and evolving, self-awareness is never perfect. We can spend a lifetime being curious and introspective.
When the “newness” wears off, the day-to-day stress of seeing your project through can slow or even stop your forward momentum. What once filled your cup may now drain your mental, emotional, spiritual and physical energy.
We often need to be reminded, “It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon.” Or, “Slow and steady wins the race.” FOCUS can help you to maintain perspective, find improved work-life balance and earn you greater life satisfaction and success.
Nicole Hutchison, PT, CSCS, is a health coach, integrative nutrition coach and owner/CEO of Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions
