btpeggybarton

Peggy Barton

 Contributed

An injury on the job is something employers and employees don’t want to see happen. But in the panic of the moment, it’s important to know how to get treatment in a quick, safe and cost-effective manner.

The most important thing for employees to know is that any time they are injured on the job, they should report the injury immediately to their employment supervisor. Some employers require that notice to the employer be made in writing, while others allow a verbal notice.

Peggy Barton, RN, BSN, ARNP, is a nurse practitioner at UnityPoint Health – Finley Occupational Health in Dubuque. 

