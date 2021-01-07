”There is a powerful driving force inside every human being that once unleashed, can make any vision, dream or desire a reality.” — Tony Robbins
Personal power is not something that can be tangibly seen or measured, but it is something felt within each of us and by those around us.
Those with strong personal power often are described as confident, successful and self-assured. The good news is we all have power within us.
The key, though, is to connect with our personal power and own it. Unlock your personal power with these seven principles.
- Acknowledge your self-worth. Know that you are important, loved and valuable as a unique human being and as an integral part of the collective whole.
- Be clear about what is important to you. Be purposeful in how you spend your time and who you spend time with. Live a life in line with your values.
- Recognize negative self-talk and replace it with positive affirmations. Negativity doesn’t deserve your brainpower. Practice kindness to self. Speak to yourself as you would a valued friend or loved one.
- Have a growth mindset. Every day there is opportunity for personal growth and development. Be curious. Be willing to step outside your comfort zone.
- Be vulnerable, admit imperfection. Listen and learn from others. Accept failure as a part of the process. Focus on solutions rather than problems.
- Not everything is within our control. Control is just an illusion. The only thing we can truly control is how we respond to what is happening and to those around us.
- Practice self-care. Pay attention to even your most basic physiological needs for food, water, and rest. In caring for your needs mind, body and spirit you will be well equipped to tackle the first six keys.
Owning your power will open new opportunities for you personally and professionally, and will help you to create a life filled with more happiness and self-satisfaction.
When you embrace your personal power, it will have an impact on your overall wellness (mentally, emotionally, spiritually and physically), your relationships, and your career. Don’t wait. You and the world deserve what you have to offer.
“Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our light, not our darkness that most frightens us. We ask ourselves, ‘Who am I to be brilliant, gorgeous, talented, fabulous?’ Actually, who are you not to be? You are a child of God. Your playing small does not serve the world. There is nothing enlightened about shrinking so that other people won’t feel insecure around you. We are all meant to shine, as children do. We were born to make manifest the glory of God that is within us. It’s not just in some of us; it’s in everyone. And as we let our own light shine, we unconsciously give other people permission to do the same. As we are liberated from our own fear, our presence automatically liberates others.” — Marianne Williamson