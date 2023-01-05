For many, the past three years have felt like 30.

The world of business shifted rapidly. Organizations went remote, some stayed there. We went through the Great Resignation, the Great Reshuffle, unexpected layoffs, niche industry booms and everything in between.

Lisa McLeod, of McLeod & More, is an author and business consultant.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.