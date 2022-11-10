Children are inherent dreamers. They have imaginary friends, create games and change direction all the time, viewing the world as a place full of possibility.

I watched my children start a new “business” every weekend, from lemonade stands, to jewelry made from sticks, to “ice sculptures” (i.e. frozen water balloons).

Lisa McLeod, of McLeod & More, is an author and business consultant.

