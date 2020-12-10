News in your town

Dubuque County jail renovation draws bidder interest as timeline comes into focus

Recent business closure, loan dispute underscore complex relationship between city and businesses

Dubuque human rights commission highlights issues affecting fair housing

Dubuque commission recommends merger with Asbury summer recreation

Iowa COVID-19 guidelines extended to next week, slight changes ease restrictions

No injuries in residential fire that temporarily closed White Street in Dubuque

Throwback Thursday: Fire destroys Stockton school 65 years ago

Documents: Woman accused of taking set of master keys belonging to Dubuque hotel