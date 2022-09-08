There’s an old-school belief that in order to be professional, you shouldn’t be friends with your colleagues, much less your subordinates or boss.

I’m calling BS; Work is a great place for friends. I suspect the notion of “no friends at work” was likely propelled by a generation of leaders who operated in a rigid hierarchy that underindexed on empathy, compassion and sometimes basic human decency. So, unsurprisingly, they weren’t making a lot of friends at the office.



