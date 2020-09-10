News in your town

Wisconsin schools prepare to begin fall sports, while others hold off until spring

Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week: Garrett Baumhover (Western Dubuque)

TH Farm Families of Year: Several generations drive success at Bear Creek Acres Dairy

How TH sports writers predict the NFL season

'Art during the Pandemic': University of Dubuque's Bisignano Art Gallery reopens with invitational exhibit

Ask Amy: Mom, confronting mess, needs to lose it

Ram: Book review -- 'The Betrothed' explores courage over comfort

MFC: Work with us to change structure that perpetuates systemic racism

Letter: Baker deserves re-election to Dubuque County Board of Supervisors