Sooner or later our crazy, upside-down work world will get back to normal, albeit a new normal that reflects fundamental changes brought about by a pandemic that seemed to come out of nowhere and is slow to leave.

However, some things about the work environment will not change, and that’s the continuing need for effective employee-employer relationships that take into account both the needs of the employee and the success of the enterprise.

Gerald J. Koppes, SPHR, is a retired instructor from Northeast Iowa College and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.