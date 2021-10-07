For many years we have had the luxury of centering our business conversations around topics such as pursuing quality, how to delight customers, marketing approaches, etc.
Now those facets of business are set aside (but essential) for the existential topics such as how can we attract and keep employees, how can we survive in fragmented markets and what is the real future of business in a socialist system.
There are other compelling questions also that swirl around like angry hornets — questions that go to health issues like recurring COVID-19 issues. Will it ever go away? When? What could it mean for particular businesses?
We cannot get away from the fact that COVID-19 came from a place we cannot determine with any accuracy or perhaps honesty. It is like having had an atomic bomb dropped on us but no one is willing to admit where it came from, why it was dropped and what meaning is behind it. It is surreal but the damage is real and continuing. President Biden said he would give us the facts. He didn’t. We are all left wondering.
American business has been devastated in so many ways. Talking about how business can improve itself is a little like the Titanic musicians fine-tuning their instruments while the ship was taking on water in a big way. Sometimes on just has to get to the bottom of the realities that surround us. This is certainly on of those times.
Businesses need to know the core facts about the health of the crucible that holds our economy. Is our government spending us into oblivion? Has China bought Biden out? Can we get real proof about any direct or indirect money or thing of value that has gone to the Biden clan? If not, why not? Business deserves to know if our nation is compromised because if our politicians are not straight with us, how can we intelligently do business when so much of our supply chain in Chinese in origin?
The supply chain problem in American business is a vast problem right now and it is far bigger than just not being able to get chips for auto manufacturing. As consumers, we will realize how terribly compromised we have become for the sake of our international trust in people of questionable intent and ambition.
We appear to have done some very stupid political moves that have resulted in our loss of critical industries, jobs and security. Business is not just a means to a political (or personal) end. Business is as much a human entity as anything.
In this way, business suffering is human suffering. Threats to businesses are threats to humans. Political mistreatment of business is slavery and now the political plantation has a bad crop and nobody seems to want to go pick it ... unless they are paid well. It is a vicious cycle that has been brewing for at least 40 years.
If we want good jobs, national security and good businesses in a growing America we better recognize the rotten mess we have now and vote intelligently in 2022 and 2024. We might have time to avert an iceberg by getting a new cast of characters in Congress and the White House — we might.