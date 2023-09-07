HIRED: Kelsey Weinschenk as director of clinical services.
Two by Two Character Development
APPOINTED: The following people to its board of directors: Susan Hess, of Hammer Law Firm; Jane Kuhle, a Dubuque-based human resources and business consultant; Justina Reisch, of Premier Bank; JJ Rupprecht, of Atlantic Bottling Company; and Katie Schueller, of Dupaco Community Credit Union.
RE-ELECTED: The following board members: Shane Burtzlaff as president, Wendy Knight as past president, Ryan Kilburg as vice-president, Meggan Heacock as treasurer, and Rick Fullmer as secretary, as well as Amy Errthum, Amy Printz, Matt Theisen, Stephanie Vondal and Kristin Woodward-Vaassen.
City of Dubuque
APPOINTED:Arielle Swift as the public works director. In her new role, she will supervise personnel and maintenance of city infrastructure.
HIRED: Laura Bendorf as budget manager and Brian DeMoss as finance manager.
Medical Associates Clinic
HIRED: Holly Melahoures to its hospital medicine department, where she will work with physicians, families and patients to deliver inpatient care.
Honkamp, P.C.
PROMOTED: Elizabeth Harper to accounting manager and Shelly Schmitt to billing and administrative specialist.
Diamond Jo Casino
PROMOTED: Dave Schraad and Gabriel Lucas to casino managers and Lisa Potter, Ian McClune and Haley Meyer to assistant casino managers.
PROMOTED: Jim Hoppman to IT director.
PROMOTED: Alfredo Lopez to FanDuel senior supervisor.
Eastern Iowa Media Group
PROMOTED: Beth Lutgen to group publisher for its Iowa and Illinois weekly newspapers and shoppers. In her new role, Lutgen will oversee revenue, editorial and distribution for the Iowa and Illinois weekly publications.
Woodward Communications Corp.
PROMOTED: Mindy Carter to general manager of its Wisconsin shopper group. She will oversee revenue and distribution.
PROMOTED: Lisa Banfield to sales manager for the Grant-Iowa-Lafayette Shopping News. In her new role, Banfield will supervise the group’s sales staff while continuing to work with existing advertising clients.
Unified Therapy Services
HIRED: Kathleen Steffen as a physical therapist. In her new role, Steffen will work with adult and pediatric patients in both Dubuque Pennsylvania Avenue clinics as well as Area Residential Care, 3355 Kennedy Circle, Dubuque.
Wanderwood Gardens
APPOINTED: Jared McGovern was appointed as director.
Mi-T-M Corp.
HIRED: Tony Anderson to engineering.
HIRED: Tyler Brimeyer to sales.
HIRED: Allen Carper, Thomas Lange, Brandon Sams and Cooper Shimkus to fabrication.
HIRED: Brett Boffeli, Landen Deutmeyer, Shane McGreal, Jessica Raymond and Luke Soppe to production.
HIRED: Josh Thomas to shipping and receiving.
Westphal & Company
PROMOTED: Adam Brown to estimator and project manager.