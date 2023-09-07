Metal service center with Dubuque location acquires Mexico company
A steel and metals service center and materials supplier with a location in Dubuque announced the acquisition of a Mexico company.
Kloeckner Metals Corp., the U.S. subsidiary of Klöckner & Co., recently acquired National Material of Mexico, which serves automotive and industrial end markets in North America with 10 facilities throughout Mexico, according to a press release.
Kloeckner Metals Corp.’s Dubuque plant at 14806 W. Ridge Lane is one of 56 branches across North America.
The release states that the acquisition will allow Kloeckner Metals Corp. to “significantly expand its footprint in Mexico and increase its presence where the key automotive and industrial customers are located.”
“With National Material of Mexico, we have found the ideal complement for the future progress of Kloeckner Metals Corporation,” said John Ganem, CEO of Kloeckner Metals Corp., in the release. “We look forward to working with the strong team at National Material of Mexico and are convinced that we will continue our success story in the North American market as a combined company.”
Eagle Point Solar makes national list
Solar Power World magazine ranked Eagle Point Solar, of Dubuque, No. 170 in the nation on its 2023 Solar Contractors List. The magazine also ranked the company as No. 159 in its Solar + Storage Installers sub list.
MercyOne takes home 9th consecutive award
MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center received the Get With The Guidelines — Stroke Gold Plus Award for the 9th consecutive year. The award recognizes institutions’ commitment to ensuring that stroke patients receive appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.
Medical Associates Health Plans tabs new chief operating officer
A Dubuque-based regional health plan has appointed a new chief operating officer.
Jill Mitchell was promoted to the position at Medical Associates Health Plans, according to a press release.
Mitchell was most recently the director of finance for the organization. In her new role, Mitchell will manage the company’s day-to-day operations.
The organization offers a range of employer health plans, Medicare plans and other services and marked its 40th anniversary in 2022.
MercyOne makes best hospitals list
U.S. News & World Report named MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on its 2023-2024 Best Hospitals list as a High Performing Hospital for heart attack, hip fracture, maternity (uncomplicated pregnancy) and stroke care.
Forbes names local to best-in-state list
Forbes magazine named Bret Johnson, of Ameriprise Financial services in Dubuque, on its “Best-in-State Next-Generation Wealth Advisors” list of financial advisors.
Dubuque-based software company purchases e-learning services provider
A Dubuque-based software company has acquired a provider of e-learning services for engineers.
Eagle Point Software, creator of the Pinnacle Series e-learning solution, acquired CADLearning from 4D Technologies, according to a press release.
The release states that CADLearning provides “learning experiences for architectural, civil, construction, product design and manufacturing engineers.”
CADLearning customers will continue to use the company’s existing platform and content. Eventually, CADLearning clients will be able to access additional resources through the Pinnacle Series platform, including KnowledgeSmart skills assessments and personalized learning paths.
Eagle Point Solar named to fastest-growing companies list
Inc. Magazine named Eagle Point Solar of Dubuque on its 2023 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.
4 locals receive volunteer awards
The following individuals received 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Awards: Barb Otting, of Cascade; and Tamara Prenosil, Judy Wolf and Jim Vansteenburg, of Dubuque.
Dubuque resident wins technician skills competition
Will Gross, of Truck Country’s Dubuque location, won second place in the Daimler Truck North America Technician Skills Competition in the Vehicle Category.
Honkamp, P.C. picked by INSIDE Public Accounting
INSIDE Public Accounting named Honkamp, P.C., of Dubuque, as No. 109 of its Top 200 Firms for 2023.