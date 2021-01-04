MANCHESTER, Iowa — Manchester City Council members recently approved a development deal that will aid in a local business's exampsion.
XL Specialized Trailers plans to expand its facility in Manchester by 55,000 square feet and add 65 positions, likely by the end of 2021. The company already employs 160 people in the city.
City Council members approved a development deal with the company with up to $575,000 in incentives. The agreement provides for a 10-year, 80% tax rebate.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority board previously approved $507,000 in credits for XL, contingent on the business adding 65 positions over the next three years, with wages of at least $21.43 per hour, and maintaining that total for at least two years.