GALENA, Ill. — By opening his new business, Galena resident Jeff West hopes to take the town to new heights.
West received approval this week from the Galena Zoning Board of Adjustment for his initial designs for Lead Mine Climbing Gym, an indoor rock climbing facility he plans to develop on Oldenburg Lane.
West began rock climbing in college as a way to overcome his fear of heights. He soon fell in love with the problem-solving challenges that the sport offers.
“Everything in climbing is about working through techniques and problems,” he said.
He believes his business will fill a niche in the Galena area by offering an indoor, family-friendly activity.
The business will offer two kinds of climbing: Bouldering, or shorter climbs without a rope, and top-rope climbing, where climbers are attached to a rope and supported by a belayer as they climb higher walls.
West emphasized that Lead Mine Climbing Gym will cater both to professional climbers and those who are new to the sport.
“We want to make sure everyone, from people who really know how to climb or people who have never climbed before, can come in and enjoy their time there,” he said.
West must submit construction plans to the city’s zoning administrator and fire inspector to receive a permit before beginning construction. He said he hopes to open Lead Mine Climbing Gym by late summer or early fall of 2022.
The name was selected in honor of Galena’s origins as a lead mining community, West said. The gym’s design will align with that theme, with dark-hued climbing walls and colorful climbing holds that he hopes will look like gemstones on the walls.
“We liked the idea that it had something to do with Galena, and we wanted to pay tribute to where we are,” he said.
West’s business would be a “fantastic addition” to the Galena area, said Angela DeVere, executive director of the Galena Area Chamber of Commerce. She noted that kid-friendly activities often top the list of requests from families visiting the area, and Lead Mine Climbing Gym could fit the bill.
“Activities that people can do indoors, year-round, are very needed,” she said, later adding, “This is something I believe visitors would be very excited about, and locals as well.”