Businesses associated with a popular nutritional brand are popping up around the tri-state area, with at least two opening in the past month and another on the way.
More than 20 “nutrition clubs” featuring Herbalife Nutrition products are now operating in the Telegraph Herald’s coverage area, including at least eight in Dubuque. The shops offer lit teas, iced protein coffees, pre- and post-workout drinks, meal replacement shakes and many other beverages.
Two such businesses opened in Dubuque in the past month: Purpose Nutrition, in Kennedy Mall, and On Track Nutrition, in Plaza 20 shopping center.
Kayla Jansen, owner of On Track Nutrition, hopes to create a “welcoming, safe environment” for customers, particularly the city’s college student population.
“We’re just determined to let people know that there are healthy options that taste good and are good for you,” she said.
Jansen previously worked at a similar club called Pioneer Nutrition in Platteville before opening her own.
Courtlyn Munoz, the owner of Pioneer Nutrition, has been involved with the Herbalife brand for seven years. She said Jansen’s trajectory is typical of many Herbalife distributors.
“We are a network marketing company, so we teach people how to be able to build their own business,” she said.
Workers at clubs associated with the Herbalife brand are self-employed, she said, which allows them to learn the ins and outs of running a business. If they choose, they can then open a location of their own.
“It’s up to each person if they want to grow their business in that way,” she said. “ ... There are no ‘have-tos’, but we always like to emphasize that if you can offer the same opportunity that was offered to you, how good would that be?”
Such was the case for Brandon Frick and Kordell Stillmunkes, who plan to open a similar business called Downtown Nutrition in Maquoketa later this month.
The friends worked at a Lancaster, Wis., nutrition club offering Herbalife products before opening their own location called The Energy Shack in DeWitt, Iowa, in June. The success of that business inspired them to expand to a neighboring community, Frick said.
“We’ve had a lot of really good testimonies from people who have started using the product and have lost weight, or they simply feel better,” he said.
Herbalife distributors must abide by a number of specific policies.
For example, owners cannot use the word “Herbalife” as part of their club’s name or display it on the exterior of the location, according to the company’s “rules of conduct” for distributors. Any Herbalife product displays must not be visible from outside the business.
The company’s rules note that nutrition clubs are not retail establishments, restaurants or franchises. Distributors should attract customers through personal interactions rather than advertising, although use of social media is permissible.
“Our job is to work one-on-one with our customers,” said Munoz, adding, “It’s definitely a completely different business model in the way we do things … We do our best to coach all the people who work in our locations to understand the company and be confident and able to explain it to the people that come in.”
In 2016, Herbalife reached a $200 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission after the agency argued that Herbalife’s business model rewarded distributors for recruiting others to join, rather than for their success in retailing the company’s products. It also claimed that Herbalife had made false claims about the amount of money members were likely to make.
As part of the settlement, Herbalife agreed to restructure its U.S. business operations and compensate consumers for losses suffered from the company’s “unfair and deceptive practices,” according to the FTC.
Munoz said the settlement “made the business stronger” by proving that the company was built on firm foundations and is willing to adapt if necessary.
“It gave us even more legitimacy behind our business, where now there is no question that can be asked,” she said.
As the number of nutrition clubs in the tri-state area continues to multiply, Jansen believes each business can find a niche in the market.
“I think the thing that sets all of us apart, even though we all have the same drinks, is the atmosphere we can bring to our stores,” she said.
Munoz also believes that the positive environment associated with Herbalife clubs is key to their popularity.
“People want to be a part of something that’s good for them and for others,” she said.