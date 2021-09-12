GALENA, Ill. — Several months after opening, a Galena eatery is finding its niche in the local food scene.
“We are very busy,” said Eric Bonnetain, who owns Bread & Vine Bakery & Wine Bar with his wife, Monique. “It is better than my wildest expectations.”
With bright orange chairs, metal light fixtures and sleek white counters, the business at 217 S. Main St. offers a modern flair, something Bonnetain said is unique in Galena.
“The town, which I love, has more of a rustic, antique style,” he said. “Mine is more modern.”
It’s an ambiance that appears to be popular.
Bonnetain said his business has served up to 1,000 people on busy weekends this summer. On a recent Saturday, he sold about 1,300 macarons, a popular menu item available in 20 flavors.
Another favorite item is the French hot dog, served on a foot-long baguette with béchamel and gruyere cheese.
Bread & Vine prioritizes quality food with an international flavor and short wait times, Bonnetain said.
“The key of my place is that people can have a sandwich in about three minutes,” he said. “I have a state-of-the-art oven which can have a sandwich cooked in about a minute and 30 (seconds).”
The menu also includes pastries such as croissants and éclairs, as well as salads, flatbreads and small cheese plates and boards.
Additionally, the restaurant’s bar serves specialty cocktails and a variety of wines, including local ones from Galena Cellars, 111 N. Main St.
Galena Cellars General Manager Oniqueh Giles said the partnership has led many Bread & Vine customers to wander up the street to Galena Cellars after enjoying one of its wines.
“It’s been really nice to have another partner here on Main Street helping us tell our story,” she said. “... It’s been a perfect, natural fit with us to be able to work with them.”
Bread & Vine partners with other local businesses, including Galena Spoon Co. at 306 S. Prospect St., where the restaurant orders boards for charcuterie and related menu items.
Galena Spoon Co. owner Paul Pendola, who makes similar boards for other businesses, said he appreciates any chance to work with local entrepreneurs. He was particularly struck by one of Bonnetain’s requests when ordering his boards.
“I typically put the business’ logo on the board, and (Eric) was very specific about wanting my logo on the boards, not his, which I thought was amazing, on their part, to give me that type of exposure,” Pendola said.
Bonnetain currently is seeking an additional location to establish a kitchen for the catering arm of Bread & Vine, as well as a building on Main Street to launch a new, separate business.
As his current eatery continues to grow, he is grateful for support from local residents.
“I have a huge base of regular local people who come three or four times a week,” he said. “... I guess my concept was needed in Galena.”